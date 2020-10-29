Smile. The dentist and chiropractor can see you, truck driver.

TORONTO, Ont. – Ontario dental surgeons and chiropractors have confirmed that practitioners can exercise “clinical judgement” when booking appointments for border-crossing essential workers like truck drivers.

The guidance provided by the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario (RCDSO) and the College of Chiropractors of Ontario (CCO) responds to the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) and its call for clarity on the issue.

Dentist analyzing x-ray scan

The province’s largest trucking association has been approaching various medical associations after reports that some cross-border truck drivers had trouble booking medical appointments because they had not completed a 14-day quarantine after crossing the border.

Border-crossing essential workers such as truck drivers are not required to complete such quarantines unless they display symptoms of Covid-19.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons had previously updated their guidance as well.

The applicable guidance issued to dentists can be found in RCDSO’s COVID-19 FAQ page and its Covid-19 Guidance Document.

While the CCO has not exempted certain types of essential workers, they do offer protocols for working with patients who may have screened positive.

The College of Optometrists of Ontario says its members continue to see travel outside of Canada as a positive screening result for Covid-19. But when the 14 days can’t be completed, in-person appointments with an optometrist or a referral to an ophthalmologist is possible with additional PPE.

A briefing note summarizing the guidance and clarifications from various medical Colleges can be found here.