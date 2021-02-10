Truck drivers exempt from new border testing rules

Non-essential travelers looking to cross the Canada-U.S. border by land will soon need to show a recent negative Covid-19 test, but truck drivers continue to operate under a different set of rules.

“As of next Monday, people who show up at a Canadian land border on non-essential travel … like returning snowbirds, will be expected to show a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, in a related briefing.

(Photo: iStock)

Truck drivers continue to be exempt from such requirements because they are identified as essential workers.

“The Government of Canada will introduce a 72-hour pre-arrival testing requirement (molecular test) for travelers seeking entry in land mode, with limited exceptions such as commercial truckers,” Transport Canada said when announcing the new rule.

“In addition, we continue to collaborate with partners in the United States to strengthen our border measures and keep our countries safe.”

“Our government continues to strongly advise against non-essential travel outside Canada,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in the related press release.

“The expansion of the flight restrictions is based on decisive, public health rationale from the Public Health Agency of Canada to further protect Canadians from the health impacts of Covid-19.”