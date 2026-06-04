TTSAO launches commercial driving instructor program

The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) has launched a new Government of Ontario-approved Commercial Driving Instructor Program aimed at raising instructional standards across its member schools.

The program, known as the Fleet Driver Instructor Course (FDIC), establishes a standardized framework for developing commercial driving instructors and aligns with the Canadian National Occupational Classification (NOC 41210) for college and vocational instructors, TTSAO said in a release.

An instructor shows students how to perform a pre-trip inspection at Metro Truck Driving School in Mississauga, Ont. (File photo: Leo Barros)

A key feature of the program is its fully in-person delivery model. TTSAO said hands-on classroom and practical instruction are essential for developing instructional skills, decision-making abilities, and applied driving expertise.

“Effective training starts with properly trained instructors,” said Ken Adams, TTSAO chairman of the board. “Online training alone is not sufficient for this profession. In-person instruction is critical to developing the practical skills, judgment, and teaching ability required under NOC 41210. This program ensures instructors are prepared to deliver the highest standard of training to future drivers.”

The curriculum focuses on instructional techniques, student evaluation, regulatory compliance, and the real-world application of commercial driving practices. TTSAO said the program is intended to strengthen the professionalism and credibility of commercial driver instruction across Ontario.

The association said member schools will benefit from a consistent framework supporting the delivery of mandatory entry-level training (MELT) while promoting best practices in both classroom and in-vehicle instruction.

TTSAO noted the commercial driver training sector remains under increased scrutiny due to concerns about inconsistent training practices and the presence of bad actors within the industry. Rather than waiting for additional legislative requirements, the association said it is taking steps to raise standards among member schools.

“The FDIC ensures our instructors are not just licence holders, but elite educators capable of delivering the highest caliber of instruction across Ontario,” Adams said. “TTSAO’s implementation of this instructor program is a critical step toward raising standards, ensuring accountability, and restoring confidence in commercial driver training through rigorous, in-person instruction.”