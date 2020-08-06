Turbo Images pays tribute to frontline workers

SAINT-GEORGES, Que. – Turbo Images has completed 15 truck and trailer wraps honoring frontline workers, including truck drivers, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Truck drivers are frontline heroes who have kept our store shelves stocked and the economy moving during the pandemic,” said Pier Veilleux, president and CEO of Turbo Images. “They have risked their own health and safety and experienced isolation, with long hours on the road compounded by necessary physical distancing. We are incredibly grateful for their work, and we hope our messages of support lift their spirits and those of all frontline workers.”

These are great, thanks for sharing @TruckNews & @JamesMenzies. Here is the one we did as a tribute trailer. https://t.co/mNZ3iJnz84 pic.twitter.com/ICXZKigtOx — Penner International Inc (@PennerInc) July 16, 2020

Some of the fleets sporting Turbo Images’ graphics include SGT Trucklines, Penner International, C.A.T., Groupe Morneau, Highlight Motor Freight, Salvation Army, Manac, Parmalat, and Fruit et Legumes Gaetan Bono. Turbo has been working with Big Rig Wraps and 3M to create the wraps.

“Much of the time, people don’t think about how fundamental the transportation sector is to our society and our economy,” said Veilleux. “If the transportation market stops, most of what we rely on just wouldn’t be available. Drivers connect our cities and communities, and they have faced substantial challenges over the past five months. Turbo Images is part of a strong community standing in solidarity with the transportation profession, and we’re proud to honor these essential workers in this way.”

The company has created a video showcasing its wraps.