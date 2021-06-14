Vaccine clinic for drivers at B.C. Highway 91 pullout

Truck drivers will be eligible for the first dose of a Pfizer vaccine in a June 16 and 17 clinic coordinated by the B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA).

Fraser Health is providing the Covid-19 vaccine clinic on the Highway 91 truck pullout (Northbound) in Delta. That’s between the Highway 10 and 64 Avenue interchange.

(Photo: istock)

All Classes 1, 2, and 3 driver who have not received a first dose of the vaccine are eligible. Simply pull up, register on site, show your licence, and receive the vaccine on the same day.

Drivers can also register in advance at gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated or by calling 1-833-838-2323.

The clinic will run from 10 am to 4 pm on June 16 and 17.

Drivers are told not to attend the clinic if they are sick, have Covid-19, or been asked to self-isolate.