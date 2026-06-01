Veteran HyLife driver named Manitoba Driver of the Year

A 37-year trucking veteran with more than 3.6 million accident-free miles (5.76 million km) has been named the 2026 MTA-Volvo Trucks Canada Driver of the Year for Manitoba.

The Manitoba Trucking Association and Volvo Trucks Canada presented the award to Ted Wachna of HyLife during the MTA Driver Awards Banquet on May 30.

Randy Fleming (Volvo Trucks Canada) and Ted Wachna (HyLife) (Photo: MTA)

The award recognizes one professional driver from among the MTA-Inland Group Industry Excellence Award recipients who best exemplifies safety, professionalism, leadership, and dedication to the trucking industry and community.

Wachna has spent nearly four decades in trucking and amassed more than 3.6 million miles (5.76 million km) without a preventable accident. Beyond his driving record, he has spent more than 10 years serving as an in-cab coach, mentoring and training new drivers entering the industry.

He was also recognized for volunteering his personal time to help maintain equipment and support fleet operations.

“Ted represents the very best of Manitoba’s trucking industry,” said Randy Fleming of Volvo Trucks Canada during the award presentation. “This award is about more than miles driven — it’s about the example you set every day, both on and off the road.”

MTA executive director Aaron Dolyniuk said Wachna’s career reflects the professionalism and commitment that keep the industry moving safely.

“Ted has built a remarkable career through consistency and an unwavering commitment to safety,” Dolyniuk said. “He is the kind of driver younger professionals look up to, and the kind of person this industry is proud to recognize.”

Raised around trucks and farm equipment, Wachna developed an interest in trucking early in life and built a career centered on safety and professionalism.

The MTA-Volvo Trucks Canada Manitoba Driver of the Year Award is selected by a panel of judges representing industry and law enforcement and is considered one of the province’s highest honours for professional drivers.