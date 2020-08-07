ZF adapting to Covid-19

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany – ZF says its integration of Wabco is on schedule despite global turmoil created by the Covid-19 pandemic, and that it will continue letting many employees work from home.

While the pandemic took its toll on earnings – sales were down 27% in the first half of 2020 – ZF says it will spend the second half of the year adapting the company to the new technological and economic conditions it finds itself operating within.

More than 60,000 employees began working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, and ZF said it has contributed to a happier and more productive workforce.

(Photo: ZF)

“We have made extraordinary efforts to maintain the supply chain,” said ZF CEO Wolf-Henning Scheider, noting infrastructure, training and programs were put in place to enable digital collaboration. Online training courses were also offered, and well received by employees, Henning added, and IT programs were moved to the cloud. A remote work scheme is being adapted to regional requirements to accommodate employees who wish to continue working from home.

ZF’s acquisition of Wabco closed May 29, and the company has been integrated into the company as the new Commercial Vehicle Control Systems division. ZF reports the integration is running according to plan.