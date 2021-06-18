Act fast to register at Fort Erie FAST event

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be hosting a Free and Secure Trade (FAST) enrolment event from July 12-16 in Fort Erie, Ont.

Registration is open for new FAST applicants who are conditionally approved.

(Photo: istock)

“Interview spots for this event are limited, so interested carriers and drivers looking to attain their FAST cards are encouraged to register as soon as possible,” the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) notes.

The commercial clearance program offers benefits such as access to FAST lanes, and helps meet requirements to participate in bilateral border trade and security programs.

While a system was introduced to manage renewals during Covid-19, and program benefits have been extended for current FAST members, the program’s in-person interviews have been put on hold during the pandemic.

“The lack of new FAST drivers has continued to put a strain on carrier operations, particularly those moving dangerous goods or automotive commodities, where a FAST card remains critical for cross-border transport and security clearance,” CTA says.