Bayview Kenworth names Nova Scotia manager

Bayview Kenworth has named Brian Cunningham the regional manager of its Nova Scotia locations including New Glasgow and a Dartmouth location scheduled to open later this spring.

Brian Cunningham (Supplied photo)

Cunningham has 25 years of experience at truck dealerships, and has managed multiple locations for a Nova Scotia competitor, most recently as director-operations.

Bayview Trucks and Equipment is celebrating 49 years in business this year, with multiple locations throughout New Brunswick and growth plans in Nova Scotia.