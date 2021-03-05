Bayview Kenworth names Nova Scotia manager
Bayview Kenworth has named Brian Cunningham the regional manager of its Nova Scotia locations including New Glasgow and a Dartmouth location scheduled to open later this spring.
Cunningham has 25 years of experience at truck dealerships, and has managed multiple locations for a Nova Scotia competitor, most recently as director-operations.
Bayview Trucks and Equipment is celebrating 49 years in business this year, with multiple locations throughout New Brunswick and growth plans in Nova Scotia.
