BCTA names Charles as board chairperson

The B.C. Trucking Association has named Jackie Charles chairperson of its board of directors.

Charles, chief risk and information officer at the Arrow Group of Companies, brings 20 years of trucking industry experience and more than 15 years of non-profit board involvement, according to a news release. A fourth-generation member of her family’s wholly owned transportation and logistics business, she brings industry knowledge, governance experience and a long-standing commitment to advancing the trucking sector across British Columbia and Canada.

“Jackie’s experience, leadership, and understanding of the industry make her exceptionally well-positioned to guide BCTA’s board of directors,” said Dave Earle, president and CEO of BCTA. “Her perspective as an industry leader, business executive, and dedicated board member will be invaluable as BCTA continues to advocate for a safe, sustainable, and competitive trucking industry.”

Jackie Charles (Photo: BCTA)

Charles holds an MBA, the ICD.D designation, and is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Owner/President Management Program. Her professional background includes strategic development, sustainability, information technology and enterprise risk management.

She also serves as a board director with Trucking HR Canada, supporting national workforce development and human resources initiatives across the transportation industry.

“I am honored to serve as chairperson of BCTA’s board of directors and to work alongside a dedicated group of industry leaders who are committed to the future of trucking in British Columbia,” Charles said. “Our sector is essential to the economy and to communities across the province, and I look forward to supporting BCTA’s continued work on behalf of its members.”