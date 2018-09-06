Betts Truck Parts names new procurement manager

FRESNO, Calif. – Betts Truck Parts & Service has named Sara Cox its new procurement and logistics manager.

Cox has nearly 20 years of experience in a variety of industries, including truck and trailer, freight, and supply management, the company announced.

“The leadership team at Betts is proud to welcome Sara to our rapidly-growing team. We know her years of experience and knowledge in the industry will be great assets to our organization. I’m excited to work alongside Sara to provide our customers with a supply of quality products,” said John Devany, Betts Truck Parts & Service general manager.

Cox will be charged with purchasing goods for the company’s eight U.S. locations and the warehouse in Fresno, Calif. She will also manage procuring products, getting them to the store level and managing the inventory in the warehouse to ensure stores maintain their supplies, the company announced.