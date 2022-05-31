Blackman, Blais take top recruiting honors

Kevin Blackman, a recruiting and retention specialist at Armour Transportation Systems, was named national recruiter of the year during the 2022 National Recruiting and Retention Symposium in Truro, N.S.

The 22-year trucking veteran who began his career path behind the wheel joins past recipients including Leanne Drummond, regional manager of CPC Logistics, and Michael Zelek, director of human resources at Wellington Motor Freight.

And he wasn’t the only industry representative to be honored during the May 25-26 event.

Caroline Blais, recruiting manager, Kriska. (Photo: Leo Barros)

Caroline Blais, recruiting manager at Kriska Transportation Group, was recognized with the event’s first recruiter and retention service to industry award.

This honor is open to those who are active in the transportation industry for at least 10 years, participate in boards and committees, offer industry mentorship and leadership, and influence best practices and standards.

Blais shifted to a recruiting role more than 20 years ago, and joined Kriska as recruiting manager in 2005.

She has been active in several trucking-related initiatives including Trucking HR Canada’s Women With Drive program advisory committee, the Ontario College of Trades, Microskills’ Women in Transportation, and Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) carrier committee.

Blais also served as chairwoman of the commercial tractor-trailer driver apprenticeship program, and is co-chairwoman of the Truckers Against Trafficking Canada committee.