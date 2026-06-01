Canada Post workers vote overwhelmingly to accept new contract

Postal workers have given the thumbs-up to a new contract, casting their ballots overwhelmingly to approve a tentative agreement after more than two years of labor strife.

The union representing some 55,000 Canada Post employees said June 1 that more than four in five voted in favour of the five-year deal, which includes wage increases of 6.5% and 3% in the first two years.

About 86% of rural and suburban mail carriers voted to accept the contract, and 89% of urban workers gave it the green light, according to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

The parties will “soon sign” the agreements, which expire on Jan. 31, 2029, Canada Post said.

The deal marks the denouement of a drawn-out saga of collective bargaining and rotating strikes amid a push to overhaul the Crown corporation’s business model in the face of mounting financial losses, which topped $5 billion between 2018 and 2025.

Canada Post and the union have long sparred over wages and structural changes to the postal service, with workers taking to the picket line repeatedly throughout the negotiations. Both sides agreed not to launch any strikes or lockouts while the six-week ratification vote took place.

About 60% of the union board endorsed the proposed collective agreement, saying it ensures job security, but the union’s president had asked members to reject it, arguing it rolls back rights and compensation.

“We still have our work cut out for us. To win the fights ahead, prepare for the next round of bargaining and mobilize against the government’s attacks on our public postal service, we all have to regroup and unite in our struggle,” said president Jan Simpson in a bulletin to members Monday.

In a statement, Canada Post CEO Doug Ettinger said he was pleased with the outcome and that the new deal offers stability and a path to “restore confidence in the postal system.”

“While the process was challenging, these negotiated agreements recognize that Canada Post needs to change.”

Amid declining letter and parcel demand, the Crown corporation has said it must modernize through reforms that include community mailboxes, weekend parcel delivery and possible post office closures.

On Friday, the postal service reported that it lost $205 million before taxes in the first quarter of the year as it moves forward with the overhaul. Last month, the federal government handed $673 million to Canada Post to keep the money-bleeding mail service afloat for the current fiscal year.

That amount was carried over from the roughly $1 billion Ottawa authorized in a massive funding top-up earlier this year. It also followed last year’s initial $1.03-billion cash injection, which failed to sustain the postal service past early February 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2026.