CPKC says strike won’t disrupt rail operations

CPKC says rail service is continuing across Canada after about 300 signals and communications workers represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers went on strike Sunday morning.

The IBEW Canadian Signals and Communications System Council No. 11 launched the strike at 8 a.m. on May 31, after members rejected CPKC’s latest contract offers.

CPKC said it has implemented contingency plans to maintain safe and efficient railway operations across Canada. The railway said it is disappointed a work stoppage could not be avoided after months of bargaining, and said its offer included wage and benefit increases consistent with collective agreements already in place with its other Canadian unions.

The railway is encouraging the union to end the strike and accept binding arbitration.

The union said its members perform safety-sensitive work involving the installation, maintenance, testing and repair of railway signaling and communications systems across CPKC’s Canadian network, from Vancouver to Montreal. It said workers have raised concerns over wages, work-related expenses, recruitment and retention, and work-life balance tied to on-call obligations and demanding schedules.

“The bargaining committee did not take this step lightly,” said Jason Sommer, senior general chairman, IBEW System Council No. 11. “Throughout this process, the union remained committed to reaching a fair negotiated settlement for our members. Unfortunately, the company failed to meaningfully address the issues affecting recruitment, retention, compensation, and work-life balance within the Signals & Communications department.”

The union said it remains available to meet with CPKC.