CN reaches second tentative agreement with CNTL drivers
CN has announced that its trucking subsidiary CNTL has reached a second tentative agreement with owner-operators represented by Unifor.
The first agreement was not ratified by members. The four-year agreement covers about 750 owner-operators under contract to CNTL and will carry them until Dec. 31, 2027.
The drivers cover first- and last-mile trucking container pickups and deliveries.
