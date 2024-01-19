CNTL reaches tentative agreement with owner-ops
CN has reached a deal with its CNTL drivers represented by Unifor.
CNTL provides first- and last-mile container trucking deliveries for the railway. The tentative four-year agreement covers about 750 owner-operators under contract with CNTL in Canada.
“We are pleased that CNTL reached an agreement with Unifor and wish to thank the union for their hard work throughout this process,” said Doug MacDonald, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer at CN.
“We believe that this deal is good for the owner-operators and will support business needs, ensuring that they can continue delivering critical first mile and last mile services.”
