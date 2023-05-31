CVSA’s Operation Safe Driver Week to focus on speeding

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) will place a special focus on speeding during Operation Safe Driver Week, running July 9-15.

Law enforcement officers in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will be on the lookout for commercial motor vehicle drivers and passenger vehicle drivers engaging in unsafe driving behaviors, according to a news release.

The campaign aims to identify unsafe drivers, deter dangerous driving behaviors, and prompt positive driving habits through officer interactions with drivers.

Examples of the unsafe driving behaviors include speeding; improper lane changes, passing or turns; driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol; using a handheld device; and failing to wear a seat belt.

Enforcement agencies in Canada issued 276 citations and 112 warnings to commercial vehicle drivers during Operation Safe Driver Week in July 2022.

There were 313 commercial vehicles pulled over in Canada during that blitz. The most common infraction was speeding/violating basic speed laws/driving too fast for conditions. Throughout Canada and the U.S., more than 35,000 vehicles were pulled over, leading to 26,164 warnings and citations.

In addition to traffic enforcement, driver safety education and awareness is a key component of the Operation Safe Driver Program. CVSA is offering Operation Safe Driver Week postcards at no cost to its industry and enforcement members. The postcards are available in English, French and Spanish.