Daimler Truck renews O’Leary’s contract on Supervisory Board

Daimler Truck’s Supervisory Board has extended the contract of John O’Leary for two additional years, until March 31, 2026.

O’Leary oversees Daimler Truck North America, including the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses brands.

“John O’Leary and his team at Daimler Truck North America have been delivering outstanding results for many years,” Joe Kaeser, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG, said. “With his sense for customers and employees as well as his focus on efficiency and sustainable innovation, a high-performance culture has developed, making Daimler Truck North America the benchmark for the entire company. We look forward to our continued collaboration.”

O’Leary joined Freightliner in 2000, and has since held various roles on his path to being appointed to the Board of Management of Daimler Truck in 2021.