Deloupe adds four new reps

Quebec semi-trailer manufacturer Deloupe has welcomed four new employees.

Léonard St-Yves joins the company as a sales representative for western Quebec.

Olivier Langis has been named national director, sales and marketing.

Deloupe also added two sales specialists outside Quebec, namely Mike Baillon, new director of business development for the Maritimes and the U.S., and John Paul Hammond, new sales representative for southern Ontario.

Mike Baillon