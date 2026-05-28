DTNA names new senior VP, engineering and technology

Daimler Truck North America has named Rakesh Aneja senior vice president of engineering and technology.

He succeeds Randy DeBortoli, who is retiring after more than 33 years with the company.

Rakesh Aneja (Photo: Supplied)

Aneja will lead DTNA’s engineering organization, with responsibility for technology strategy and product development. He will also join the company’s operating committee.

Most recently, Aneja served as head of corporate development, leading strategic planning, autonomous technology initiatives and joint venture development tied to DTNA’s product and technology priorities.

He has nearly three decades of engineering and leadership experience in North America and Europe, including senior roles involving vehicle platforms, propulsion systems and advanced engineering programs.

“Engineering excellence has always been at the heart of how we lead this industry – delivering innovation at scale with precision and discipline,” said John O’Leary, president and CEO of DTNA. “Rakesh brings the right balance of vision, discipline and operational rigor to the team.”

O’Leary also thanked DeBortoli for his leadership and for helping build DTNA’s engineering culture over more than three decades.