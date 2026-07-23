DTNA names Redshaw head of U.S. plant operations

Daimler Truck North America has appointed Craig Redshaw as head of U.S. plant operations, where he will oversee manufacturing facilities in Mount Holly, Cleveland and Gastonia, N.C., as well as Portland, Ore.

In the newly expanded role, Redshaw will be responsible for production performance across safety, quality and cost while working with plant leadership teams to align manufacturing priorities, share best practices and improve consistency across the production network.

Redshaw brings more than 30 years of manufacturing leadership experience to the position. He most recently served as general manager of DTNA’s Mount Holly and Portland truck manufacturing plants, where he led quality improvement initiatives and cross-plant operational programs. He began his manufacturing career in 1991 and has held operations leadership roles across North America since.

“As we continue to evolve our manufacturing footprint and capabilities, Craig will help strengthen alignment across our plants and support future production requirements,” said Jeff Allen, senior vice president of operations and head of Daimler Truck Specialty Vehicles. “A more connected manufacturing network will help us respond to customer demand more effectively and continue improving operational performance.”