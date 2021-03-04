Goodyear appoints Patterson to oversee Cooper Tire integration

Goodyear has put Ryan Patterson, president of its Asia Pacific business unit, in charge of integrating recently acquired Cooper Tire.

His new position is senior vice-president, business integration. He is replaced heading the Asia Pacific business by Nathaniel Madarang, who previously led Goodyear China.

Ryan Patterson (Photo: Goodyear)

“As one of Goodyear’s most senior leaders, Ryan Patterson has the depth and experience to lead the integration of our acquisition of Cooper Tire to maximize benefits for our shareholders, customers, consumers and associates,” said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, CEO and president.

“Ryan is a market-back leader with broad, global perspective. From his leadership roles in Asia, North America and Latin America, he understands all aspects of our business end-to-end, including manufacturing, is deeply familiar with our customers and has served as the lead architect for some of Goodyear’s core go-to-market strategies.”

Prior to his role in Asia Pacific, Patterson was president of Goodyear’s North America consumer business, where he developed the company’s consumer strategy and its focus on high-value segments.