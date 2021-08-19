Goodyear names Ewald VP of strategy, business development

Goodyear Thursday announced that Thad Ewald has been hired as vice-president, strategy and business development, reporting to executive vice-president and chief financial officer Darren Wells, effective Aug. 23.

Thad Ewald (Photo: Goodyear)

“Thad brings significant expertise in strategy development that will help the leadership team at Goodyear drive our long-term strategy and pursue growth opportunities for both our traditional and emerging businesses,” said Wells.

Prior to joining Goodyear, Thad was vice-president, corporate strategy and development for Cummins, a manufacturer of power products.

In that role, Thad was responsible for the development of the company’s global strategy as well as the company’s growth office that invested in new technologies including products, services and digital business initiatives. During his tenure, Thad also led the development of Cummins’ start-up in the electrified and hydrogen power segment and was responsible for joint ventures, acquisitions and divestiture transactions.