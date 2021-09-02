Goodyear names Jones chief sustainability officer

Goodyear on Thursday announced that Ellis Jones has been named vice-president and chief sustainability officer, reporting to Chris Helsel, senior vice-president, global operations and chief technology officer, effective Sept. 2.

Ellis Jones (Photo: Goodyear)

“Sustainability has an increasingly important role in Goodyear’s future, from the perspectives of our associates, our investors and our customers,” Helsel said.

“Ellis is the right leader to drive sustainability in our products, organization and across our manufacturing footprint to meet growing expectations.”

Jones has been with Goodyear for more than 30 years, most previously serving as vice-president, global environmental, health, safety and sustainability and business continuity. He also led race tire manufacturing at Goodyear’s Akron headquarters and held various roles in finance, manufacturing, supply chain and marketing. Jones received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Hampton University and his master’s degree in business operational excellence from The Ohio State University.