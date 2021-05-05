Grote Industries appoints Blanton as CFO

Brian Blanton has joined Grote Industries as chief financial officer, bringing with him 25 years of experience in financial leadership roles with 20 years spent in automotive, commercial vehicle and off-highway supplier manufacturing. Blanton most recently served as CFO of Mubea Group, North America and previously served as director, EPM transformation at The Hackett Group as well as CFO-Americas Region of Modine Manufacturing Company.

With Blanton’s experience consulting for major manufacturing companies and in the industry, he brings to Grote Industries the proven capability to leverage people, processes, and technology to take the company to the next level and into the future.

Brian Blanton, chief financial officer of Grote Industries. (Photo: Grote Industries)

“Grote Industries has long been an industry leader in their field, so I am excited for the opportunity to join such an innovative and reputable company,” said Blanton. “The products that Grote Industries produces have an impact on millions of people each day, keeping them safe while on the roadways. It’s a great feeling to be part of this team and to help build upon the great work being done here.”

Blanton’s appointment as Grote’s CFO follows the recent retirement of Jim Braun, who has been with Grote Industries for nearly 36 years in several roles, most recently serving as vice-president of finance and CFO since 2009.

“Jim’s contributions to our business over the years have been immeasurable, and he has been instrumental in helping develop the people, ideas, and culture that have made us successful,” said Dominic Grote, CEO of Grote Industries.

“We are thankful for his tremendous contributions that have positioned Grote Industries for a financially strong future, and we look forward to seeing how Brian expands upon this legacy. With his experience in finance and manufacturing, he is bringing a toolbox of best practices to Grote, and we are looking forward to having him on our team.”

Blanton has a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Purdue University and a master’s degree in business administration – information systems from Xavier University.