Groupe Morneau appoints key executives

Groupe Morneau has added Marie Josée Drouin to its ranks as senior director of technology and information.

A mechanical engineer by training, with a master’s degree in technology management and several professional certifications, Drouin has held several key positions within large Canadian companies.

Marie Josée Drouin and Marc Sourdif. (Photo: Groupe Morneau)

Drouin has 30 years’ experience in technology and information management. A data analytics specialist, she has expertise in optimizing processes and improving systems. Her mandate will include setting up automation systems, to carry out a digital transformation and the valuation of information.

“We are very fortunate to have Marie Josée join our team,” said Catherine Morneau, to whom she will report. “She has very valuable expertise and above all an approach that corresponds exactly to the values of Groupe Morneau.

Drouin joins the organization’s Leaders Circle (management committee), increasing the ratio of the number of women within the group’s management team.

Marc Sourdif, who previously held the position of information technology manager, has been appointed project office manager.

With the growth that the group is experiencing following acquisitions and the development projects to come, a project office has been created.

Sourdif will be responsible for setting up this project office and overseeing the team assigned to it. “This is an important position for the future of the company as it will allow the monitoring of all current and future strategic projects,” Morneau said.