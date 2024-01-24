Groupe Morneau names Catherine and David Morneau as co-presidents

Groupe Morneau announced Catherine and David Morneau as the company’s newest co-presidents, marking its transition to the fourth generation in the presidency.

(Photo: Groupe Morneau)

André Morneau, who’s been the president since 1988, is passing on his legacy and will continue to serve as chairman of the board, ensuring the continuity of the company’s values.

Catherine and David Morneau will now assume the co-presidency in a constant spirit of continuity and innovation, according to a news release.

“With this decision, the company enters into a new chapter in its history, ensuring a smooth transition while preserving the key principles that have contributed to Morneau’s success,” the release said.