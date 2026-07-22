Huayi Tire Canada names Matesic Eastern Canada sales manager

Huayi Tire Canada (HTC), Canada’s marketer and distributor for Double Coin and associated brands tires, has appointed Mike Matesic as Eastern Canada sales manager.

With more than three decades of experience in the tire and automotive industries, Matesic will be responsible for for supporting HTC’s dealer, distributor, and fleet customers throughout Eastern Canada while expanding market share for the company’s portfolio of commercial truck, off-the-road, and specialty tire products.

He joins HTC from Dynamic Tire, where he most recently served as product segment manager, overseeing product strategy, lifecycle management and market development. Earlier in his career, Matesic held sales leadership roles with Hankook Tire Canada and Beverly Tire.

“We’re excited to welcome Mike to the HTC Double Coin team,” said Dave Hatch, vice president of sales and operations at HTC Double Coin. “His industry knowledge, customer-first approach, and proven ability to build lasting partnerships make him an outstanding addition to our organization.”