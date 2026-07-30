Isuzu launches veterans apprenticeship program to address US technician shortage

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America has launched a nationwide apprenticeship program aimed at helping military veterans transition into careers as commercial vehicle technicians while addressing the industry’s ongoing skilled labor shortage.

The Isuzu Veterans Apprenticeship Program (IVAP), developed in partnership with workforce development organization ERS Elite, will connect transitioning service members and veterans with paid apprenticeships at Isuzu dealerships across the U.S.

The program combines paid dealership employment, hands-on experience, mentorship and Isuzu-specific technical training designed to prepare participants for long-term careers servicing commercial trucks.

Isuzu said the initiative is intended to create a steady pipeline of trained technicians for its dealer network at a time when dealerships continue to face challenges recruiting and retaining qualified service personnel.

“America’s veterans have spent their careers serving a mission larger than themselves while developing technical expertise, discipline, leadership, and accountability,” said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. “Through IVAP, we are creating a pathway for those skills to continue making an impact in civilian life while helping our dealer network build the next generation of highly skilled Isuzu technicians.”

Veterans with technical military experience will enter a structured apprenticeship that combines dealership experience with OEM-specific training and professional development.

Isuzu said the program is designed to improve technician readiness, increase long-term retention and support dealership service capacity while providing veterans with career opportunities in the commercial transportation industry.

Veterans interested in participating and Isuzu dealerships seeking technician apprentices can register through the program’s dedicated website.