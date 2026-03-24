NationaLease names regional winners of 2026 Tech Challenge exam
NationaLease has announced the regional winners of its 16th annual Tech Challenge written exam, with more than 340 technicians participating across the United States and Canada.
The top-scoring technician in each region, along with the next-highest scorer overall, will advance to the hands-on competition, scheduled for May 12 in Chicago, Ill., to compete for the Top Tech title.
This year’s competition, which took place on March 11, saw the strongest participation by female technicians to date, according to a news release. Cassady Breazzeal of Carco NationaLease, who won Region 8, became the first woman to qualify for the hands-on portion of the event.
Full list of winners includes:
- Region 1: Cole Readman, Warner Leasing Company Ltd., a NationaLease Member
- Region 2: Matt Dove, Aim NationaLease
- Region 3: Eric Maynard, Aim NationaLease
- Region 4: Brian Climes, Hogan Truck Leasing, Inc., a NationaLease Member
- Region 5: Jeremy Clark, Truckway NationaLease
- Region 5: Carl Diehl, Hogan Truck Leasing, Inc., a NationaLease Member
- Region 6: Darren Sapp, Kirk NationaLease
- Region 7: Wade Murphy-Price, Airoldi Brothers NationaLease
- Region 8: Cassady Breazzeal, Carco NationaLease
- Region 9: John Norwood, Aim NationaLease
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.