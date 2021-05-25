KAG promotes Mitchell and DeLacey in leadership ranks

Charles DeLacey will become CEO of the Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) on June 1, and Grant Mitchell will take on the additional responsibilities of president.

Since 2018, DeLacey has served as chief financial officer and Mitchell has been the chief operating officer.

Current president and CEO Bruce Blaise is retiring after 40 years in the transportation industry.

Charlie DeLacey, chief executive officer, Kenan Advantage Group. (Supplied photo)

“Planning for this transition has been in place for several years now and these two talented leaders are well poised to take KAG to the next level of growth and success,” Blaise said.

Mitchell joined KAG in 2013 after the acquisition of RTL-Westcan Group of Companies in Edmonton.

He’s served on the boards of the Canadian Trucking Alliance, Ontario Trucking Association, Alberta Motor Transport Association, and Fleet Resolutions Insurance (chairman).

Grant Mitchell, chief operating officer and president, Kenan Advantage Group. (Supplied photo)

DeLacey has been with the company since 2011, is a board member of the National Tank Truck Carriers, and served on various American Trucking Associations committees.

The Kenan Advantage Group includes six groups – fuels, specialty products, food products, merchant gas, KAG Canada, and KAG Logistics.