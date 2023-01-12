Klein takes the helm at ZF
Technology company ZF has started the year with Dr. Holger Klein as the chief executive officer.
“Together with the board of management team and our employees worldwide, I am really looking forward to realizing our concept of sustainable, safe and affordable mobility for everyone,” Klein said in a news release. “At the same time, climate protection and digitalization, transforming markets, and the increasingly unstable economic environment require anticipation and speedy reactions.”
Klein joined ZF Friedrichshafen in 2014 and was appointed to the board of management in 2018. He is now responsible for corporate sales, research and development, the system house of autonomous mobility systems, and the aftermarket division.
