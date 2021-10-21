Leclair to retire from Unimax, Distribution Stox

Bruno Leclair of Unimax Ltd. (Point S Canada) and Distribution Stox will retire in May 2022. He joined Unimax in 2011 as its president and CEO.

He was also the president and CEO of Distribution Stox since its founding in September 2016.

Bruno Leclair (Photo: Unimax)

Under Leclair’s leadership, Unimax shifted from a co-op model “to a corporate entity,” according to a news release. He also took part in the creation of Point S North America and other projects.

“I would like to thank Bruno for his exemplary contribution to the strategy and growth initiatives of Points S Canada, as well as for the creation of Distribution Stox,” said Jocelyn Bernard, chairman of the boards of Unimax (Point S Canada) and Distribution Stox.

“Bruno was a driving force behind the growth of Unimax and Distribution Stox. We are all deeply grateful to him, and I wish to personally highlight his many contributions.”