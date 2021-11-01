Mack names Galbraith VP of global brand, marketing

Mack Trucks on Monday announced that David Galbraith has been appointed Mack’s vice-president of global brand and marketing.

Galbraith will be responsible for marketing strategy, brand management, marketing communications, product marketing and digital marketing. He also will be responsible for strategies, tactics and executing programs that create interest and drive demand for Mack Trucks.

David Galbraith (Photo: Mack)

“David brings a strong and diverse background to our marketing and brand team,” said James Chenier, Mack senior vice-president of strategy and business development “We welcome David to the Mack team and look forward to working with him to increase brand awareness and communicate the features and benefits of Mack products and services.”

Galbraith formerly worked as the director of experience and brand partnership marketing at Volkswagen of America from 2019 to 2021. He served as the director and general manager of communications and brand strategy from 2013 to 2019 at Volkswagen of America. Prior to this position, Galbraith had various roles at Dell and IBM.

Galbraith has a bachelor’s degree in information systems and management from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, and an MBA in international marketing from American University in Washington, D.C. Galbraith will be based in Greensboro, N.C.