Midland Transport captures team title at Atlantic Driving Championships

Thirty-five professional truck drivers from Atlantic Canada competed in the 2026 Atlantic Driving Championships in Masstown, N.S., testing their skills in two-axle, five-axle and management divisions.

Midland Transport received the team award. The event recognized top drivers from across the region while raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

In the two-axle division, Akashdeep Singh of Loblaws claimed first place, followed by Paul Canfield of Midland Transport in second and Joseph Joncas of Day & Ross in third.

Ralph Craig of Midland Transport won the five-axle division. Dushane Dormer of Eassons Transport finished second, while Belal Alya of Midland Transport placed third.

The management and driver trainer division was won by Rob Richard of Midland Transport. Kevin Blackman of Armour Transportation Systems finished second, followed by Jay Neal of Armour Transportation Systems.

Akashdeep Singh of Loblaws was named Leigh Toner Memorial Rookie of the Year.