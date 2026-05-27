Missouri Trucking School launches CDL training program with ITF Group

Missouri Trucking School has launched a new commercial driver training program in partnership with logistics provider ITF Group in Hazelwood, Mo.

The CDL training facility operates within ITF Group’s headquarters, giving students exposure to a live trucking and logistics environment intended to prepare them for real-world operations.

“MTS is committed to empowering individuals through comprehensive CDL training that helps students build careers with confidence, safety, and financial independence,” said Dusty Cushard, director of training at Missouri Trucking School.

“Our goal is not only to prepare students to earn their CDL, but to equip them with the hands-on experience, technical knowledge, and professionalism needed to succeed in today’s transportation industry.”

The school said its program combines classroom instruction with behind-the-wheel training, vehicle inspections and equipment operation experience. Students will also train using driving simulators capable of recreating severe weather conditions and emergency situations such as tire blowouts.

According to the company, the simulators are designed to expose students to dangerous driving scenarios they may not encounter during traditional CDL training programs.

Missouri Trucking School hosted an open house May 30, allowing prospective students and industry partners to tour the facility, meet instructors and test the driving simulator technology.

The school said its curriculum focuses on practical instruction and safety-oriented driver preparation for careers in trucking and transportation.