Mooney added to Plus executive ranks

Former Navistar and GM executive Dennis Mooney has been named the chief platform officer at Plus, a business developing a self-driving system for trucks.

He joined the organization’s advisory board in June 2020.

Dennis Mooney. (Photo: Plus)

In the new role, he will help scale and integrate Plus’s automated driving systems with different trucking platform, the company says. He’ll also help direct commercial deployments of the technology in the U.S., China and Europe.

Plus says it has secured 10,000 pre-orders for its automated driving system.

“Autonomous driving technology is going to have a revolutionary impact on trucking, and having been in the trucking and automotive business for a long time, I am excited to be in the front seat of driving this change that will deliver tremendous value to drivers, fleets, and truck manufacturers,” Mooney said.

Mooney had served as senior vice-president of global product development and vice-president of global engineering at Navistar. He led General Motors’ global vehicles systems and integration as vice-president before retiring after three decades with that OEM.