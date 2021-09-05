National Trucking Week honors the men and women of the trucking industry

National Trucking Week, which runs from Sept. 5-11, has kicked off with messages of thanks from industry representatives and politicians.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney issued a video statement thanking the province’s truck drivers.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of Ontario’s economy,” said Ford. “They’ve stepped up during the pandemic, continued to deliver goods and are always working to protect the supply chain. This National Trucking Week let’s come together to show our appreciation.”

Added Mulroney: “Our government has supported the safe, compliant trucking industry every step of the way and will continue to do so after the pandemic is behind us. I would like to thank the trucking industry for the amazing job it does in keeping our province safe.”

The chairman of the Ontario Trucking Association, Wendell Erb, also joined political leaders in encouraging the industry and the Canadian public to send thanks during National Trucking Week to the women and men who make up the Ontario trucking industry for their critical role in keeping the economy moving and Ontarians safe and secure.

“The last year and a half have been a critical time in our nation and province’s history. But we are persevering through the Covid-19 pandemic in large part because of trucking industry workers who have stepped up to keep our economy moving,” said OTA chairman Erb. “As Canadians and Ontarians who expect store shelves to be stocked and critical supplies readily available, we should all be grateful. To all the truck drivers who keep our economy moving: you should be very proud. Thank you!”

You can read messages from Erb here, and Canadian Trucking Alliance chairman Jean Claude Fortin here.

