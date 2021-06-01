Nelles takes charge of Continental’s ContiTech

Philip Nelles has officially taken up responsibilities as the new CEO of Continental’s ContiTech business area.

In his new role, Nelles stands committed to driving the unit’s ongoing transformation as a provider of innovative solutions for a highly industrial clientele.

Philip Nelles (Photo: Continental)

“We consider it our corporate responsibility to develop cutting-edge materials and innovative technologies together with and for our diversified customers. Sustainability is equally an enormous chance and a key driver for innovations for new and completely changed future business models,” remarked Nelles, who is also a ContiTech executive board member.

ContiTech is a solution provider for customers in a wide range of sectors, including agriculture, machine and plant engineering, mining and the automotive industry.

In its March 16 resolution, Continental’s supervisory board appointed Nelles to its executive board with effect from June 1, 2021, as the successor to Hans-Jurgen Duensing. For personal reasons and at his own request, Duensing was relieved of his responsibilities with effect from May 31, following 35 years of service to the company.