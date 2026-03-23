Next Generation in Trucking launches 2026 Career Catalyst Awards

The Next Generation in Trucking Association has launched its second annual Career Catalyst Awards, expanding the program to recognize a broader range of companies working to build the industry’s future workforce.

Announced March 23 in Louisville, Ky., the awards will again highlight fleets and organizations creating meaningful career pathways for young people entering trucking and related fields.

Following a 2025 debut that recognized 16 fleets, the 2026 program introduces two categories: one for trucking employers and another for industry partners, including dealerships, technology providers, and service companies.

The awards aim to spotlight companies investing in early talent development through hiring, training, mentorship, apprenticeships, and partnerships with schools and training programs.

“Our industry is navigating a structural shift in driver supply,” said Leah Shaver, president and CEO of the National Transportation Institute. “Companies that invest in early engagement, training, and long-term career development are strengthening their own hiring pipelines while also stabilizing the entire trucking industry.”

The initiative comes as fleets continue to grapple with an aging workforce. According to the release, the average age of a new driver is nearly 40, while the broader driver population is in its mid-50s.

Lindsey Trent, president and co-founder of the association, said the awards are designed to recognize companies taking a proactive approach to workforce challenges.

“The future of trucking depends on companies willing to engage early and create clear pathways for long-term careers,” Trent said.

Applications are open to organizations of all sizes, with a deadline of April 22.