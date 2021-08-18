Ochoa leads Loadlink’s customer excellence team

Loadlink Technologies named Orlando Ochoa as head of customer excellence, earlier this month. Ochoa brings knowledge in leading customer-centric teams.

Orlando Ochoa (Photo: Loadlink)

Ochoa has held national leadership positions at Ruby Life and Teleperformance. “I am deeply honored and excited to join such a dynamic team and be part of a group that puts customers at the front of any initiative,” Ochoa said. “I am looking forward to putting into action the elements that will continue to create value and reinforce Loadlink’s leadership in the market.”

“Orlando’s new position is one of many hires over the course of the pandemic period to broaden the leadership team and position the company to support our growing customer base and to ensure we continue to deliver on what the customers want and count on us for — on-demand, exceptional service,” said Loadlink’s general manager, Claudia Milicevic.