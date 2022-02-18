OK Tire appoints Bethune as president and CEO

OK Tire Stores on Friday announced the appointment of Jim Bethune as its new president and chief executive officer.

Jim Bethune (Photo: OK Tire)

“I am very excited to join the team and look forward to help build on its success, execute its growth plan and further strengthen OK Tire’s customer first approach,” Bethune said. “I am confident in the road ahead and am honored to lead this extraordinary company as we embark on the next stage of its development and growth.”

Bethune has extensive executive leadership experience building foundational business practices. Among his most recent roles, he was chief operating officer at Neelands Group and held executive positions at other organizations including North American Tillage Tools Company and CARSTAR Automotive Canada.

“We are thrilled Jim has accepted the position of President and CEO at OK Tire,” said Shayne Casey, chairman of the board of directors at OK Tire Stores. “As we continue to build on our exciting plans ahead, we are confident that his keen understanding of franchise operations, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, will be a force in driving OK Tire forward.”