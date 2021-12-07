Phillips Industries hires product strategy director, sales managers

Phillips Industries has hired Joseph Felicelli to fill the new role of director of product strategy. Felicelli will lead product management and marketing and support the sales team in continuing to grow the Phillips business.

Joseph Felicelli (Photo: Phillips Industries)

Felicelli is a commercial vehicle business leader. His background includes working for AP Emissions as director of product management for commercial vehicles and FleetPride as director of category management. Felicelli has also worked for Navistar, Trane Commercial Systems, and Remy in category and product management positions. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor of arts degree in English.

“Joe knows the commercial vehicle industry from both an OEM and supplier perspective, which is a real plus for us,” said Rob Myers, president of the Phillips aftermarket division. “The new role we have identified for him will bring the product management and marketing functions under one roof to facilitate the smooth introduction of new products to our distributors and our fleet customers. We all welcome him to our team.”

Phillips Industries has also added new sales personnel to their fleet sales team and OES sales program.

Stephanie Spangler (Photo: Phillips Industries)

Stephanie Spangler is joining the fleet sales organization as the Northeast regional territory sales manager. Spangler has worked in the trucking industry since 1987, starting as a truck driver and most recently working as a territory manager selling both OEM and aftermarket parts for Cumberland Truck Equipment, in Carlisle, PA. She resides in Enola, PA.

Jake Weitzenecker (Photo: Phillips Industries)

Jake Weitzenecker has been hired to manage the OES program sales for the Northeast. He has experience in multi-state territory management and fleet relationship building through his 17-year career in Class 8 and aftermarket industries at both dealerships and as a manufacturer’s rep. Most recently, he was regional sales manager for Truck-Lite. Weitzenecker graduated from Wilmington University with a bachelor of science in business management and lives in Wilmington, DE.