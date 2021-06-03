Phillips Industries promotes Alvarez

Phillips Industries has promoted Ron Alvarez to senior director of OEM sales. He reports directly to Filiberto Coello, president of Phillips OEM Division.

Ron Alvarez (Photo: Phillips Industries)

Coello says, “Ron has been with Phillips Industries for over 13 years serving both the domestic and global commercial vehicle markets proving himself as a strong and loyal advocate for the company and our products. He has consistently exceeded the expectations of our customers with his knowledge, relationship skills, and hard work; he certainly deserves this latest promotion.”

Alvarez joined Phillips Industries in 2008 and has held increasingly responsible positions in OEM/OES/aftermarket sales, covering the U.S., Mexico, Latin America, and globally.

In 2011 he was named director of global OEM/OES sales. Alvarez has more than 30 years’ sales experience in the automotive and commercial vehicle market.

Phillips Industries is a innovator and manufacturer of advanced electrical and air brake system components, as well as electronic solutions for communicating vehicle data to fleets and their drivers for the commercial truck and trailer industry.