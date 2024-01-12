Polaris Transportation Group promotes Kunow to president

Polaris Transportation Group has named Richard Kunow as the company’s president. Formerly Polaris’ chief operating officer since joining in 2020, Kunow has been leading the company’s day-to-day operations and strategic growth plan.

Richard Kunow (Photo: Polaris Transportation Group)

As president, he will oversee the Polaris Transportation Group and Polaris Commercial Warehousing companies.

Dave Cox will hold the position of CEO. In this role, he will lead the company’s growth and visionary initiatives, sustainability efforts, workplace culture, community-focused programs and technological advancements, the company said.

Kunow has more than 35 years of senior management experience. Since beginning his professional journey with the Canadian Coast Guard, he also worked at PepsiCo, Maple Leaf Foods, DHL and Walmart.

He is a certified Six Sigma Level 3 Green Belt and has completed leadership programs at the Niagara Institute and the Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University.