Proterra appoints Nielsen to board of directors

Proterra on Wednesday announced the appointment of Roger Nielsen to the company’s board of directors effective March 2.

Roger Nielsen (Photo: Files)

The commercial vehicle electrification technology innovator also announced that Jochen Goetz will be stepping down from the company’s board effective March 2, so that he may focus on his other professional responsibilities.

Nielsen fills the vacancy created by the departure of John F. Erhard of ArcLight Capital. Nielsen recently retired from Daimler Trucks, after a 35-year career that included serving as president and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America.