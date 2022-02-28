Registration opens for Women with Drive Leadership Summit

Registration has opened for Trucking HR Canada’s 2022 Women with Drive Leadership Summit that offers new insights into strategies that can help attract, recruit, and retain a diverse and inclusive workforce across the trucking industry.

(Photo: Trucking HR Canada)

The summit will be held June 2, hosted at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre.

This year’s theme, “Driving Diversity” will look at emerging trends in the industry and provide practical insights and best practices to support industry efforts for growing and supporting a diverse and inclusive workforce.

The Driving Diversity Panel will bring together industry leaders, academics, and policymakers. They will provide insight, ideas, and practical actions that delegates can bring back to their workplaces and teams for implementation.

The Learning Highway will allow attendees to choose from a variety of mini breakout sessions that will facilitate knowledge transfers about different initiatives, best practices, approaches, and various helpful resources.

“The representation of women in the trucking and logistics industry remains well below their representation in Canada’s workforce as a whole” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “The Women with Drive Leadership Summit puts the issue front and center; promotes the sharing of ideas, experiences, and leadership practices while providing richer perspectives on the issue.”