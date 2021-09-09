Ritchie Bros. promotes Kessler to president

Ritchie Bros. on Wednesday announced that its chief operating officer, Jim Kessler, will take on the additional role of president, effective immediately.

“The president role will align our global revenue, services, operations, and critical support functions under Jim’s leadership,” said Ritchie Bros. CEO Ann Fandozzi.

“As we accelerate our growth strategy as a company, we need a more integrated view of our strategic initiatives, resources, and talent. Jim’s holistic approach to sales, marketing, and operations, makes him the ideal leader to drive topline growth and profitability from our transaction solutions.”

Kessler has more than 20 years of experience in senior leadership positions, including those of president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer. He holds an undergraduate degree and MBA from Saint Joseph’s University in Pennsylvania.