Search on for new Toronto Trucking Association executive director

TORONTO, Ont. – The search is on for a new executive director of the Toronto Trucking Association (TTA), as Connie Burbidge plans to retire after 21 years in the role.

Burbidge, who joined the association in 1999, is retiring so she and her husband can move out of the city. More than 100 companies belong to the association, which was launched as the Industrial Cartage Association in 1963, transforming to the Toronto Trucking Association in 1975 as it expanded its reach. It hosts a range of educational and networking events each year, bringing together those in the trucking industry and allied trades within the Toronto area.

Burbidge said the association has seen slow, steady growth in the time she’s been there. The association differentiates itself by focusing on educational seminars for its members.

“We have always had varied programs on topics of interest to trucking,” Burbidge said.

Connie Burbidge (right) is pictured at the TTA golf tournament with Peter Cummins (left), TTA director and owner of Chester Cartage, and Stacey Jenkins, TTA president, from Thomson Terminals.

A hiring committee has been set up to find Burbidge’s replacement, and she’s hoping to work with her successor for several months this fall before stepping down at the end of the year. What should her replacement bring to the table?

“I think it has to be somebody really good at communication. Someone who can work very independently. Someone with some knowledge of our industry and some event planning experience, and very flexible. They’ll be dealing with all kinds of different people all the time,” Burbidge said.

The job comes with some perks, including attending the annual convention in a tropical destination. That, and other local networking events, create a strong camaraderie within the association, she added.

“I’ve gotta say, the TTA is like family to me,” she told Today’s Trucking. “So many of the members over the years have become close personal friends. I will continue to see them and will miss the camaraderie within our group.”

Anyone interested in applying for the position should contact Burbidge directly at: connie@torontotrucking.org or 416-248-6211.