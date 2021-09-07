Shell offers drivers free coffee, pastry
Shell Rotella on Monday announced that they will celebrate National Trucking Week in Canada by sharing a complimentary coffee and pastry with licensed commercial truck drivers at select Shell Flying J locations from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11. Drivers will have to show their Canadian commercial driver’s licence to avail of the offer.
The following Shell Flying J locations will be participating:
Hope Flying J Travel Center
63100 Flood Hope Road
Hope, BC V0X 1L2
Sherwood Park Flying J Travel Center
50 Pembina Road
Sherwood Park, AB T8H 2G9
Balgonie Flying J Travel Center
1800 N Service Road
Balgonie, SK S0G 0E0
Headingley Flying J Travel Center
4100 Portage Ave
Headingley, MB R4H 1C5
Mississauga Flying J Travel Center
1400 Britannia Road E
Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
