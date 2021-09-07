Shell offers drivers free coffee, pastry

Shell Rotella on Monday announced that they will celebrate National Trucking Week in Canada by sharing a complimentary coffee and pastry with licensed commercial truck drivers at select Shell Flying J locations from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11. Drivers will have to show their Canadian commercial driver’s licence to avail of the offer.

(Photo: Shell Rotella)

The following Shell Flying J locations will be participating:

Hope Flying J Travel Center

63100 Flood Hope Road

Hope, BC V0X 1L2

Sherwood Park Flying J Travel Center

50 Pembina Road

Sherwood Park, AB T8H 2G9

Balgonie Flying J Travel Center

1800 N Service Road

Balgonie, SK S0G 0E0

Headingley Flying J Travel Center

4100 Portage Ave

Headingley, MB R4H 1C5

Mississauga Flying J Travel Center

1400 Britannia Road E

Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8